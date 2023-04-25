Polis Signs Hinrichsen & Marchman’s Bill to Establish Agricultural Right to Repair
Russ Baldwin | Apr 25, 2023 | Comments 0
DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis today signed legislation sponsored by Senators Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, and Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, that establishes a ‘right to repair’ in Colorado and allow farmers and ranchers the freedom to fix their farm equipment when it breaks down into law.
Right now, farmers must utilize mechanics “authorized” by the manufacturer in order to repair critical farm equipment like tractors and combines. HB23-1011 would require a manufacturer to provide parts, software, tools, and diagnostic & maintenance manuals to independent repair providers and equipment owners, saving producers time and money when their equipment breaks down.
“Colorado’s farmers play a critical role in our economy, but for too long when their equipment broke down, they were forced to use an authorized mechanic to get it fixed, costing them both extra time and money,” Hinrichsen said. “That’s why I fought to give Colorado farmers the freedom to repair their equipment themselves or have an independent mechanic do the work. This new law will give Colorado farmers a leg up and save them time and money so they can focus on their important job of feeding the world.”
“Family farmers and ranchers like the ones I represent need all the help they can get, and this new law is a great first step,” Marchman said. “A broken tractor or combine during harvest season can be devastating, and makes an already difficult job that much harder. Farmers should be able to apply know-how and elbow grease to fix their own equipment instead of being forced to use an authorized dealer. I am thrilled that our bill to keep operations running smoothly and save Colorado ag producers critical time and money has finally been signed into law.”
HB23-1011 folds agricultural equipment into Colorado’s existing consumer right-to-repair statutes and would not require manufacturers to divulge any trade secrets to independent repair shops or owners.
