Peggy Ann (Perkins) Thomas – March 24, 1958 – April 11, 2023
A graveside celebration of live for former Swink and Rocky Ford, Colorado resident currently of Arkansas City, Kansas will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Peggy Ann (Perkins) Thomas was born on March 24, 1958, in Lamar Colorado, to Lloyd L. Perkins and Armilda R. (Bowen) Williams. She passed into eternal bliss with her Savior on April 11, 2023, in Arkansas City, Kansas, at the age of 65.
A long-time resident of Swink and Rocky Ford, she spent the last twenty years of her life as a Registered Nurse, working primarily in the Long Term Care wards of the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, where she devoted her tremendous passion into enriching the lives of the residents there. She moved to Arkansas City upon her retirement in 2021.
Peggy is survived by three daughters, Danette (Chris) Palmberg, of the home, Tara (Craig) Braley, also of Arkansas City, and Angela Davis, of Rocky Ford, CO, 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her stepfather, Lee Williams, of Dalhart, TX, as well as five siblings, Albert (Terri) Perkins, of Lamar, Geniel (Darrell) Burke, of Greeley, CO, Velinda (Kevin) Matthews of Dalhart, TX, Donna (Keith) McGinnis of Dalhart, TX, and Darin (Shelene) Williams of Howardwick, TX, and Brothers-in-Law Jim Turner of Las Animas, CO, Carol McDowell, Lamar CO, and Rodney Graves, of Lamar. In addition, she is survived by more nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, in-laws, and outlaws than Common Core math can calculate.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Riley “Tom” Thomas, her sisters Mary Lou Turner, Louise Graves, and Patty McDowell.
Peggy loved flowers, and in lieu of funeral bouquets, those who wish to do so are encouraged to contribute bulbs, tubers, and seeds to the family or to their local Master Gardener group to memorialize that love.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
