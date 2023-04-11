Otero College Child Development Services Head Start in Lamar celebrated the Week of the Young Child April 3-6.
Russ Baldwin | Apr 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Picture: Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin and Otero College Child Development Services Head Start Manager Cecilia Dowell display the Proclamation in Recognition of Week of the Young Child that Crespin signed Tuesday.
The week kicked off with Music Monday, where all students, staff and parent volunteers walked to Lamar High School to listen to the band play many songs and talk to the kids about their instruments. The crowd especially loved the band rendition of the Zacatecas march song.
Lamar City Mayor Crespin and City Administrator Rob Evans visited the Center Tuesday to talk to students about the importance of the Head Start program. They also talked about how city officials work to keep the city functioning and making sure parks and facilities are safe for kids. Mr. Crespin also signed the Proclamation in Recognition for Week of the Young Child.
On Work Together Wednesday, Lamar Community College athletes came to spend some time with our preschoolers. They all had a great time!
Thursday was Artsy Thursday with the children creating flower art with the ladies from Thoughts in Bloom.
Thank you to all the community partners who made this week so great!
Lamar Head Start is located inside the Welcome Home building. It offers a full-day free preschool program for qualifying families. Children must be age 3 before July 1 to qualify. Open enrollment is scheduled for Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or you can call to make an appointment anytime in April. Lamar Head Start is also a Universal Preschool Program provider for the state of Colorado. Call (719) 336-1203 for more information.
