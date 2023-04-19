National Park Service selects Amache National Historic Site Manager
Russ Baldwin | Apr 19, 2023 | Comments 0
Denver, Colo. – The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Chris Mather as the first permanent site manager of Amache National Historic Site. Mather will begin his new assignment on May 21. The position reports to the High Plains Group Superintendent who oversees Amache National Historic Site, Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site, Capulin Volcano National Monument and Sand Creek National Historic Site.
Mather has worked for the National Park Service for nearly 13 years, most recently as the cultural resources program manager at Fort Laramie National Historic Site.
“We are excited to welcome Chris as Amache National Historic Site’s first site manager,” said High Plains Group Acting Superintendent Janet Frederick. “Chris brings extensive experience in cultural and natural resources. Throughout his career, Chris has worked closely with several agency, university, and partnership stakeholders and will be a strong leader as the park moves into the next stage of National Park Service management.”
At Amache, Mather will be responsible for managing the daily operations and staff of the newly authorized national historic site. Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center, was one of 10 incarceration sites established by the War Relocation Authority during World War II to detain Japanese Americans forcibly removed from the West Coast of the United States under the terms of Executive Order 9066. More than 10,000 people were incarcerated at Amache from 1942-1945, which imprisoned 7,310 people at its peak, two-thirds of whom were United States citizens.
“It is an honor to work within the Japanese American Confinement Sites network and continue building upon the strong connections with park stakeholders and partners,” said Mather. “I look forward to serving by sharing the history of all who are connected to this site.” Mather began his NPS career at Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site. Since then, he has worked at Fort Laramie National Historic Site, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument and Yellowstone National Park.
Mather earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with a minor in history from University of Idaho and a master’s degree in American history and government from Ashland University. He looks forward to exploring eastern Colorado with his wife, Jenna, and their two dogs.
www.nps.gov
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Granada • Employment • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: