Morgan Alba Joins SECED
Russ Baldwin | Apr 15, 2023 | Comments 0
SECED is excited to welcome Morgan Alba to the team as the Regional Grant Navigator! Morgan will be responsible for helping local governments navigate the following federal funding opportunities: American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Her position is the result of a partnership between the State of Colorado and Region 6 and was established to help local governments and their communities identify programs and funding opportunities that can support local projects.
Morgan was born and raised in Lamar. She has a wide range of experience in Community Development, real estate, and was a paralegal in her past life. Her and her husband Robert have two daughters, Lynnin and Joplin so the ability to assist Southeastern Colorado is near and dear to her heart. After all, the future generations depend on it!
Morgan can be reached here at the office by calling 719-336-3850 or by email morgan.alba@seced.net
Welcome to the team Morgan!
Stephanie Gonzales
SECED Executive Director
