Manuel Anthony Guerrero – June 11, 1958 – April 15, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Apr 25, 2023 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for lifelong Syracuse, Kansas resident, Tony Guerrero will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Syracuse Wesleyan Church with Pastor Ray Frank officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Syracuse Cemetery. Per Tony’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Manuel Anthony Guerrero, known to most as Tony, was born on June 11, 1958 in Syracuse, Kansas to Manuel and Katherine (Duarte) Guerrero. He passed away April 15, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 64.
Tony was raised in Syracuse, Kansas and graduated from Syracuse High School. He then attended college for a brief time before joining the workforce. In the early 1990’s, Tony attended truck driving school in Colorado Springs and began doing local short haul trucking for a few years before becoming an over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of the Syracuse Wesleyan Church and the Men’s Prayer Group. Tony officiated high school basketball for more than 20 years. He was an avid KU and Broncos fan and loved walking his chow dogs.
Tony is survived by his siblings, Rhonda Guerrero of Garden City, Kansas, Roxane Guerrero, and John (Paula) Guerrero all of Syracuse, Kansas; nieces, Ashley (Jonathan) Foster, Nicole (Steve) Navarro, Tamara (Pat) Kane, Trisha Guerrero, Taryn (Brent) Parks, Elyssa Guerrero, ReaLynn (Mackenzie) Simon; and nephew, Lance (Jessica) Rapier; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jeanette Guerrero, Lisa (Guerrero) Rapier and Claudia (Guerrero) Miller; and infant niece, Audra Lee Guerrero.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Valley State Bank, P.O. Box 1277, Syracuse, Kansas, 67878. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Valley Funeral & Cremation. To leave online condolences, please visit valleyfuneralcremation.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: