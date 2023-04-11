Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board Okays Renovation Funding
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority board approved a $40,000 request from Todd and Sarah Horning to renovate and move their store, (Lamar Outdoor Sports) to 10 North Main Street, formerly, Thai Spicy Basil restaurant, recently purchased by the couple. The renovation plans call for new flooring in the main area as well as sheet metal decoration on the roof rim and outside painting of the property. Additional improvements include a new gas line into the building, security locks, new signage, cameras and motion sensors. However, the board decided that, as permanent fixtures and improvements take precedence, the security items would not be included for reimbursement.
The Authority Board also approved an extension request for L&C LLC, owned by Dustin Langston and Jacob Chamberlain for their property at 120 South Main Street. Additional interior renovations are required to bring the building up to a standard where it would be useful to a long-term tenant for a Ready to Rent project. Repairs include HVAC, LED lighting, a stud framed wall buildout on the south wall and roof repairs as well as bringing the bathroom up to ADA codes.
By Russ Baldwin
