Lamar Councilwoman Transitions to City Employee
Russ Baldwin | Apr 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Anne-Marie Crampton, who has served as a Lamar City Councilmember since 2011, resigned her post during her last council session on Monday, April 10th. Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, on behalf of the city, presented her with a plaque of appreciation for her consistent dedication to the city. That dedication will continue as Crampton will be employed as Lamar’s Community Development Director, a position that plays a key role in economic development for the community. As president of Prowers Economic Development, (PEP), it’s a very familiar scenario for Crampton. Following the Monday session, the council and various staff held a reception for the outgoing councilwoman, before it adjourned into executive session.
The question of legalized sales of recreational and medical marijuana from commercial dispensaries in the city may go before Lamar voters for the November 7, 2023 general election. City Clerk, Linda Williams, said Brent Bates intends to gather sufficient petition signatures to have the question on the ballot. A minimum of 364 signatures, or 15% of the total number of voters in the last election of 2022 are required as an initial stepping stone to the completed petition process. Bates will have until July 31st to hand in the petition signatures. Although Lamar voters approved the sales two years ago, a lack of sufficient signatures on the petition caused the vote to be overturned following a legal challenge by several local residents.
Williams said the November election will also see various council seats up for election with the position of mayor for a two-year term, Ward 1 for a four year term, Ward 2 for a four year and a two year term and Ward 3 for a four year term.
City Administrator, Rob Evans noted the annual city spring clean-up will allow for free dumping at the transfer station and landfill for city residents who show proof using either a driver’s license or a City of Lamar utility bill. The offer will extend from April 15th to May 7th with regular weekend hours and restrictions on various materials. Evans will host Coffee with Rob on Wednesday, April 19th at Lamar Truck Plaza at 7am and on the 26th at Hickory House. The public is encouraged to attend and take part in topics pertaining to development in the city.
City Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz has re-applied for grant funds for a proposed pickleball court adjacent to the Lamar Municipal Swimming Pool. The earlier application was kicked back due to the sheer volume of statewide requests for funding from GoCO. A grant funding request for the city’s proposed archery range, in alliance with Colorado Parks and Wildlife has moved forward and Schwartz said the approval of the application should come by May, although there’s a wide window running from June to next March before a notice to proceed is declared.
The council discussed the need to board over doors and windows on the abandoned building along South 13th Street, formerly Creaghe Packing, which operated several decades ago. Some overgrowth such as small trees and shrubs have been cut away that had encroached the building, but open doors and windows are an invitation to potential squatters or just curious youth who could be injured exploring the former facility.
The city council approved an annual proclamation, declaring April 27th as Arbor Day and April 23rd through the 29th as Arbor Week in Lamar. The City Tree Board presented the council with the 2022 Tree City USA award, marking the 32nd time the city has been so honored. Jane Felter said 150 trees are scheduled to be planted in the city’s nursery on April 27th. “We hope to be able to expand that area southwards of the nursery, but need to check for underground gas lines before any digging can be done,” she remarked. She was accompanied by board members, Kim and Jack Van Hook.
A public hearing was set for April 24th for Shae Emick who requested a temporary modification of premises to her current liquor license to host a private party on Saturday, May 6th, along with permission to use city property. Emick has asked a portion of West Elm Street to be blocked off from Main Street to the alleyway between Main and 5th streets. The area will be fenced in for the duration of the event.
Margaret Saldana, Human Resources Manager, was designated the city’s representative to the Prowers County Health Pool. The council approved an agreement with Judge Lane Porter to continue to serve as the city’s Municipal Court Judge. The memorandum of understanding will be valid for another two years, ending at 2025. The Lamar Police Department will supply off-duty officers to provide security for this year’s after prom event at the Lamar Community Building on April 16th.
An ordinance vacating a portion of a utility easement reserve by the City of Lamar was approved on first reading. The ordinance deals with an easement for a sewer line which was originally underneath where the new Cobblestone Hotel was built off North Main Street. A new easement was created to allow the sewer line to be moved.
The council approved an addendum to cover the costs of replacement metal panels for the disassembling of the WHO steel building located at 1100 North Main Street in Lamar. Southeasts Colorado Builders had the contract for the project, but it was noted the steel panels were more damaged than previously estimated. Many are simply rusted out and beyond repair. The replacement costs for all of the panels is estimated at $15,500. The reconstructed building will be used by the city for storage.
Following the retirement of City Building Inspector Craig Brooks, the council wanted to cover any future plan reviews for any more complex projects such as the remodeling of a store the size of Walmart or a new construction project. The city’s building department received proposals from the International Code Council and SAFEbuild Colorado, LLC. The council voted in favor at a flat rate of 70% of the City’s review fee. The city charges 65% of the total cost of the permit fee for extensive plan reviews. Some revision to the City’s Rate and Fee Schedule may be required. Current inspector, Stephanie Strube and the council will decide the construction criteria by which SAFEbuild would be called in for consultation. The contract with Brooks for consultant work has expired.
The city reminds residents that water restrictions for lawns and gardens remain in effect. Watering can be done seven days a week, but not between 11am and 6pm.
The council moved in to executive session to discuss personnel matters with the City Administrator and for matters subject to negotiations regarding economic negotiations and updates with ongoing property negotiations.
