Lamar Community College Holds 84 th Annual Commencement Ceremony
Russ Baldwin | Apr 22, 2023 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – May 6, 2023: The 84 th annual Lamar Community College Commencement Ceremony will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the LCC Wellness Center. Over 200 degree or certificate-seeking students are eligible to walk in commencement, including Fall
2022 graduates as well as Spring and Summer 2023 candidates for graduation.
Each year, Lamar Community College faculty members choose two students to speak on behalf of the graduating class. Cerenity Keating and Trevor Cramblet were chosen to speak during this year’s ceremony. Cerenity is a sophomore from Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She will be completing her Associate of Applied Science in Equine Business Management. Trevor is a sophomore from Lamar, Colorado. He will be completing his Associate of Applied Science in Construction Trades. Both students will be graduating Magna Cum Laude.
The College has invited Peggy Branom from McClave, Colorado to be the keynote speaker for the event. Peggy is an alumna of Lamar Community College and has a career in education panning over 40 years.
To reduce congestion during the ceremony, friends and family members are encouraged to take photos from their seats. Additionally, graduates and their families may choose to take photos before entering the building or after the ceremony has concluded. A reception for graduates and their families will be held on the north lawn following the celebration.
Family, friends, and loved ones who are unable to attend may also view the Commencement ceremony via live web streaming. A link will be available at www.lamarcc.edu/graduation.
Parking will be available in the Wellness Center parking lot. Overflow parking will be available in the large student parking lots north of Todd‐Burch Residence Hall, the Betz Technology Center, and the staff parking lot. No parking will be allowed in the borrow ditches west of the Wellness
Center.
For more information about Commencement, contact Lamar Community College at 719.336.1590 or berna.griego@lamarcc.edu.
