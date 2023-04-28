Ernest Ray Carberry – May 9, 1963 – December 22, 2023
A Celebration of Life for current Castle Rock, Colorado resident, Ernest “Ernie” Ray Carberry will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Grace Family Worship Center in Lamar, Colorado on the weekend preceding, what would have been, Ernie’s 60th birthday.
Ernest Ray Carberry, 59, known throughout his life as “Ernie” was born May 9, 1963, in the town of Lamar, Colorado, and passed away on December 22, 2022 in the town of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Ernie was born to Everett Dale Carberry and Virginia (Duran) Carberry, of Lamar, Colorado, and was the second of four children, growing up beside his siblings Gale, Vicki, and Scott.
Ernie was a longtime resident of Lamar, and under his father Dale, Ernie worked many of his early years in the oilfield as a Roughneck, and briefly as a Driller, before settling down with work, in and around his hometown of Lamar.
After many years in the oilfield, Ernie applied for a position on the railroad, securing a career with Union Pacific as a Diesel Mechanic and Machinist, where he greatly enjoyed his work.
In his free time, Ernie enjoyed working on and driving his cars and motorcycles, and had everything from Camaros to Corvettes, Hondas to Harley Davidsons, and at one point (a very) big, yellow truck.
Throughout his life, Ernie was affectionately known by many nicknames, such as: “Bert”, “Verne” and “Banzai” to name a few, and was always quick to give others a nickname of their own. Ernie was also an animal lover, and was especially fond of his dog Harley, who Ernie affectionately called “Hobbs”.
Although his work took him several places throughout his life, Ernie always called Lamar home, where upon his death, he had many family and friends.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Virginia Carberry of Lamar, Colorado and nephew Kody Neill (Holly).
Ernie is survived by his siblings Gale Neill (Lamar), Vicki “Rox” Carberry (Pueblo), and Scott Carberry (Castle Rock). Ernie is also survived by his Children Cassandra and Curtis Smith of Las Cruces, New Mexico, step daughters Amanda Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado and Mellissa Houston of Las Animas, Colorado. Ernie is also survived by his many grandchildren, as well as several nephews and nieces.
