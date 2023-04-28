Duana Bourne – May 11, 1954 – April 26, 2023
A private graveside service will be held for Duana Bourne. Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Duana S. Bourne passed away on April 26, 2023 at her home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 68, surrounded by her loving children. She was born on May 11, 1954 in La Junta, Colorado to Duane and Cleva (Mosby) Bourne. Duana graduated from Las Animas High School in 1972 then attended Western Colorado Community College in Grand Junction, Colorado. She worked in Grand Junction until moving back to Las Animas in 1982. Duana worked for Las Animas High School, Bent County Nursing Service, and Bent County Healthcare Center before dedicating almost 30 years to the Bent County Ambulance Service. Duana was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas and the Kitchen Klutter Band. She was a wonderful piano player and enjoyed sharing her talent and love for music with any and everyone.
Duana is survived by her children, Tom Hogue of Las Animas, Colorado, Jennifer Lee and husband, Chris of La Junta, Colorado, and Erin Vance and husband, Mitch of La Junta, Colorado; brother, Steve Bourne and wife, Cindy of Las Animas, Colorado; six grandchildren, Dylan Hogue, Jesslyn Hogue, Mackenzie Gallegos, Krissany Lee, Elody Lee, and Talisey Lee; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James D. Hogue, who was the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bent County Ambulance Service in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
