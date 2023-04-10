Doris Jean Smith – February 4, 1943 – April 7, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Apr 10, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Doris Jean Smith will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Doris was born on February 4, 1943 at Lamar, Colorado to Clarence Walter and Fern Louise (Ward) Orr and passed away on April 7, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 80.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry J. Smith, her parents and her daughter-in-law Penny Smith.
Doris is survived by her children Terry Lynn (Rosanne) Smith of Hattiesburg, MS, Donna Jean Smith of Lamar, CO and Doug Eugene Smith of WaKeeney, KS; grandchildren Brandon (April) Smith, Trevor (Lauren) Smith, Amanda (Cody) Thompson, Justin (Shyann) Smith, Steven Giron, Sarah Giron and Molly Giron and great-grandchildren Ava Smith, Logan Smith and Remington Smith. She is also survived by her siblings Chuck (Carol) Orr, Mary (Bob) Belz, Roma (Ted) Jordan, Dale (Veretta) Orr, Richard (Dawn) Orr, and Mark Orr as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: