Clarice Jean “C.J.” Goodner – May 3, 1938 – April 18, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Apr 21, 2023 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident Clarice Jean Goodner, affectionately known to her family and friends as C.J., will be held on Friday, April 28th, 2023, in the Fellowship Hall of Lamar Christian Church at 811 S Main St. Lamar, CO 81052. We will gather at noon to socialize, and lunch will be served at 1:00 pm. Residents of Lamar and the surrounding community may remember C.J. as “The Culligan Lady” from radio ads or as “The Turtle Lady” providing rescue and rehabilitation of turtles in the area.
C.J. was born on May 3, 1938 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Mervin Shelby and Leona Gertrude (Cooper) Dodd and passed away on April 18, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
C.J. is survived by her husband Theodore “Ted” Goodner of the family home in Lamar, children Linda (Douglas) Van Zyl of Bayfield, CO, Sharon (Paul) Sigrist of Grand Junction, CO, Bernard (Barbara) Goetz of Wetmore, CO, and Lacey Goetz (Tom Swanson) of Centennial, CO, twelve (12) grandchildren and sixteen (16) great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Doris Lucht of Las Cruces, NM, as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home.
