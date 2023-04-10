City of Lamar Community Clean up Schedule
The City of Lamar is offering additional free landfill and transfer station weekends through April and May. From April 15th through May 7th, residents can assist you with your spring clean-up chores around your home. The hours will remain the same, 8:30am to 3:30pm on Saturday and from 12:30pm to 3:30pm on Sunday.
Gate attendants will verify residency via drivers license or utility bills in order to qualify for the free service. Commercial waste will still receive a charge for delivery at the landfill. Asbestos, hazardous waste or liquids will not be accepted. Other items such as tires, paint, pesticides, lad acid batteries, all metal objects, refrigerators or freon containing appliances, computers or other E-waste products musts be separated and labeled or the items will not be accepted.
