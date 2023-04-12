Cassandra Young – September 5, 1983 – April 9, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Apr 12, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Cassandra Young will be held at a later date.
Cassandra was born on September 5, 1983 at Lamar, Colorado to Bradley Jay and Rebecca Lane (Hahn) Young and passed away on April 9, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 39.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Justin and Alice Young and paternal great-grandparents Wayne and Estella Lacy.
Cassandra is survived by her parents, Brad and Becky Young of the family home in Lamar, sister Kat (Kyle Aber) Young of Pueblo, CO and nephew Finley Aber of Pueblo, CO, uncles and aunts Justin (Linda) Young of Lamar, CO, Lisa (Dave) Szuter, Janet (Ron) Freund and Michael (Bettie) Hahn all of California as well as her beloved pet Barker. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: