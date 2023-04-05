Barbara Ann Swift – October 9, 1940 – April 1, 2023
A Celebration of Life for Lamar resident Barbara Ann Swift will be held on 10:00AM on Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Barbara was born on October 9, 1940 at Newton, Kansas to Cecil Harold and Retha Rosalie (Reed) Fuller and passed away at the Southeastern Colorado Longterm Care in Springfield, Colorado on April 1, 2023 at the age of 82.
Mrs. Swift is preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie Williams; brother Harold “Sonny” Fuller; brothers-in-law Roy Williams and Tom Watson, sister-in-law Carol Fuller, her niece Kristi Williams and nephew Ryan Axtell.
She is survived by her sons Kenneth Swift of Lamar and Timothy (Maria) Swift of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren Timmy Swift, Josh Swift and Jacob Swift and great-grandchildren Riot, Hailey, Aiden, Timothy and Wednesday. Also surviving are her siblings Elmer (Donna) Kirby of Pueblo, CO, Mike (Lorraine) Bupp of Wichita, KS, Retha Watson of Greensburg, KS, Bill (Marie) Fuller of AL, JoAnn Williams of Lamar, CO, Terry (Jeannie) Fuller of Holly, CO, and Jim (Barbara) Fuller of Pueblo West, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army either direct or on care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
