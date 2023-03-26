Viola Kay Taulman – December 13, 1941 – March 25, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 26, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Viola Kay Taulman will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Viola will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Viola was born on December 13, 1941 at Holtville, California to Fred Augusta and Margarrette Viola (Rogers) Swift and passed away on March 25, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 81.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Taulman, grandson Gerald Earl Taulman III, her parents and siblings, Millie Gregory, Vernon Swift and Kenny Swift.
Viola is survived by her children Brenda (Farrel Gorrell) Simpson of DamB, TX, Gerald Earl (Terri) Taulman, Jr. and Kim Burgess both of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Jacinda Taulman of Anchorage, AK, David (Amber) Burgess of White Haven, PA and Cassie (Jonathan) Esparza of Wiley, CO and great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Jazlyn, Destiny, Shantel, Ebony, Cassidy, Taurian, London and Landon. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
