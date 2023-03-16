Tony Martin – February 11, 1946 – March 13, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Tony Martin will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Tony’s request cremation will take place.
Tony was born on February 11, 1946 at Orange County, California to Leonides and Esperanza (Rivera) Rangel and passed away on March 13, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeremy Groomer, brother Estevan Rangel and grandchildren Xabier Groomer and Mollie and Madison Groomer.
Tony is survived by his wife Debra Lopez of the family home in Lamar, children Jimmy (Esmeralda) Martin of Crystal City, TX, Tony (Janie) Martin, Jr. of San Antonio, TX, Adam Groomer, Tisha Reamy and Angelo Groomer all of Lamar, CO, fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Esperanza (Juan) Mendoza of Carrizo Springs, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he loved like grandchildren, cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tony Martin Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
