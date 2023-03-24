Paul Gerald Montoya – January 16, 1969 – March 22, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2023 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for long time Pueblo, Colorado resident, Paul Gerald Montoya will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allen Medina presiding. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Paul was born on January 16, 1969 at Lamar, Colorado to Emma Maria Ulibarri and Paul Montoya and passed away on March 22, 2023 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 54.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sandra Ulibarri and aunt Viola Mendoza.
Paul is survived by his mother Emma Ulibarri of Pueblo West, CO, brother Ismael (Natalie) Tapia of Kenosha, WI sister Stephanie (Chris) Bennett of Pueblo, CO and nephew Joseph (Autumn) Gonzalez of Germany as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: