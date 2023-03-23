No Injuries Reported in Lamar Fire Which Consumed over 5,000 Acres
Russ Baldwin | Mar 23, 2023
Information from Prowers County Rural Fire Chief Staffon Warn and Prowers County Sheriff Sam Zordel states that just before 4pm on Wednesday, March 22nd, Prowers County Rural Fire was paged to a grass fire on US Highway 50 east of Lamar at mile marker 443. The first units on the scene reported a grass fire moving northeast from US 50 toward the Arkansas River, CR 19, and Co Highway 196. Wind speeds at the time were 32mph, gusting to 47mph out of the southwest. The fire grew quickly due to the dry and windy conditions, but was eventually fully contained to the Arkansas River bottom by 1:30qam on March 23rd.
A Code Red was issued by Prowers County E911 to alert residents in the area of the fire. Three outbuildings, including corrals, were lost in the fire, but there have been no reports of animal losses. Three homes were threatened, but did not burn and no injuries have been reported.
Lamar Light and Power and Southeast Colorado Power suffered losses of utility poles around CO 196, which left some residents without power. The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will conduct an aerial flyover to look for hotspots and map the burn area. Approximately 5,604 acres were burned.
Numerous agencies responded to the alert including Holly, Lamar Granada Wiley, McClave/Hasty, CDW, CSP, CDOT as well as numerous local farmers who assisted with their equipment and manpower.
Prowers County thanks our Rural Fire Fighters, Road and Bridge employees, Sheriff’s Deputies, the assisting regional agencies as the residents of Prowers County who swiftly responded to control this fire and save lives and property.
Prowers County was under a Red Flag warning from the NWS in Pueblo at the time the fire started.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Events • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety
