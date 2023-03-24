MONTHLY CHICKENS AND EGGS – FEBRUARY 2023
COLORADO
Colorado egg production during February 2023 was 40.0 million eggs, down 9 percent from January 2023 and down 65 percent from February 2022 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in February 2023 was 1.64 million, down slightly from January 2023 and down 67 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,445 eggs, up 7 percent from last year.
UNITED STATES
United States egg production totaled 8.23 billion during February 2023, down 5 percent from last year. Production included 7.03 billion table eggs, and 1.19 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.10 billion were broiler-type and 94.0 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during February 2023 totaled 379 million, down 3 percent from last year. February egg production per 100 layers was 2,171 eggs, down 2 percent from February 2022.
Total layers in the United States on March 1, 2023 totaled 382 million, down 3 percent from last year. The 382 million layers consisted of 313 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 64.9 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 4.01 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on March 1, 2023, averaged 77.4 eggs per 100 layers, down 2 percent from March 1, 2022.
Egg-type chicks hatched during February 2023 totaled 52.0 million, up slightly from February 2022. Eggs in incubators totaled
54.0 million on March 1, 2023, down 6 percent from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 230 thousand during February 2023, down 17 percent from February 2022.
Broiler-type chicks hatched during January 2023 totaled 847 million, up 1 percent from January 2022. Eggs in incubators totaled 718 million on February 1, 2023, up slightly from a year ago. Broiler-type chicks hatched during February 2023 totaled 763 million, up 1 percent from February 2022. Eggs in incubators totaled 723 million on March 1, 2023, up 1 percent from a year ago.
Leading breeders placed 8.25 million broiler-type pullet chicks for future domestic hatchery supply flocks during February 2023, down 3 percent from February 2022.
For the full copy of Chicken and Eggs report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
