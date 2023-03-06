Marcia McElroy – October 12, 1946 – February 25, 2023
A Memorial Service for Marcia McElroy will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Rev. Ian Blacker officiating.
Marcia McElroy, 76, of Lamar, Colorado, passed away on February 25, 2023, following her second battle with cancer. She faced her illness with courage and grace.
She was born in Clovis, New Mexico, on October 12, 1946, to parents E.A. and Wanda (White) Benbrook. During her childhood, the family moved to Lamar. Marcia graduated from Lamar High School and briefly attended the University of Colorado.
She married Franklin McElroy in 1969, and were happily married until Frank’s death in 2017. They resided in Hasty, Colorado, for the entirety of their married life.
Marcia had an eclectic variety of occupations during her career, with jobs including librarian, grocer, bookkeeper, and FBI fingerprint technician. Marcia was a kind and caring person, always willing to help others. She was very proud of her grandchildren and quite enjoyed being Grandma Mac.
Marcia is survived by her two sons and their families, Brady (Beth) McElroy and their children Kenna McElroy and Colin McElroy of Lamar, Colorado and Jeffrey (Rhonda) McElroy of Las Vegas, Nevada, and their son Cole McElroy of lowa City, lowa. She is also survived by her brother, James Benbrook of Pueblo West, Colorado, and sister, Linda Benbrook, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; as well as numerous friends and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, E.A. and Wanda Benbrook, and by her husband, Frank McElroy.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
