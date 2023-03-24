LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – FEBRUARY 2023
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.26 billion pounds in February, down 4 percent from the 4.43 billion pounds produced in February 2022.
Beef production, at 2.09 billion pounds, was 7 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.55 million head, down 5 percent from February 2022. The average live weight was down 21 pounds from the previous year, at 1,374 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.8 million pounds, 10 percent below February a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 25,700 head, down 16 percent from February 2022. The average live weight was up 12 pounds from last year, at 255 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.16 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.97 million head, up slightly from February 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.1 million pounds, was up 9 percent from February 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 154,800 head, 8 percent above last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, up 1 pound from February a year ago.
January to February 2023 commercial red meat production was 9.03 billion pounds, up slightly from 2022. Accumulated beef
production was down 2 percent from last year, veal was down 7 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 6 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
