Leah Denise Baity – June 27, 1963 – February 17, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Leah Denise Baity will be held at 6:00PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church.
Leah was born on June 27, 1963 at Salem, Illinois to Danny Allen and Marion Venus (Slyter) Baity and passed away on February 17, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 59.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Leah is survived by many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
