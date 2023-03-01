Janelle D. Neill-Oppliger – December 21, 1966 – February 28, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 01, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Janelle D. Neill-Oppliger will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Janelle’s request cremation will take place.
Janelle was born on December 21, 1966 at Lamar, Colorado to Gary E. and Ann Louise (Littler) Neill and passed away on February 28, 2023 at her home in Lamar, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 56.
She is preceded in death by her father Gary E. Neill, aunt Roseanne Nichols, uncle Jon Littler and nephew Brett Files.
Janelle is survived by her children Morgan Neill, Kennadee Oppliger, Coby Oppliger and Chandler Oppliger, grandchild Gavyn Neill, mother Ann Neill and her siblings Shelli Huddleston and Heath Neill as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Filed Under: Obituary
