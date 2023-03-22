HOPE Center Recaps Parents Survey
Russ Baldwin | Mar 22, 2023 | Comments 0
Members of the HOPE Center Coalition reviewed responses from parents of children who attend the HOPE Center at the former Lincoln School on North 10th Street. An earlier survey of student responses on the effectiveness of the Center was compiled by Gabrielle Nieschburg as well as the parental survey ranging from 2016 to 2022. The responses were discussed during the monthly meeting on March 21st.
Ten questions were answered on a percentage basis for approval and ranged from: Does the HOPE Center provide a safe environment for my child to learn and have fun, staff helps my child understand their homework, my child is doing better in school since attending the HOPE Center, the staff provides extra help for my child when needed, the staff provides positive behaviors for my child and I feel comfortable approaching the Center staff when I have questions or concerns.
2022 feedback questions included such topics as: If you could change one thing about the HOPE Center to make it a more effective program what would it be? Some responses included: Give students written list of future events for increased attendance, provide practice assignments similar to grade level studies when some students have no homework on a given day.
HOPE Center Executive Director, Lori Hammer, noted that attendance, while still good, has dropped off in the past week or two as spring sports practice sessions are gearing up for a new season, but have still averaged around 110-120 per day. Board President, Byron Hall, said he was pleased with the March 16th movie student turnout for the showing of the sci-fi movie, “65”. “It was shown in Lamar several weeks prior to its general, nation-wide release for this special presentation. I really learned a lot about the intricacies of movie theaters.” He said that because it had snowed all that day and the face that spring break was in session, not all the students were able to make the showing.
Board members explored some ideas, focusing on a dinosaur theme for summer field trips which included some possibles, such as exploring dinosaur tracks in Picketwire Canyon, a day trip to the Denver Museum of Natural History, a regional zoo or a hike in a nearby national park. Hammer said there is usually one large trip in the summer accompanied by several shorter ones. Hall noted that with warmer weather approaching, Friday bicycle trips will resume. “All the bikes are tuned up and ready to start a new season,” he explained.
