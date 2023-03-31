GRAIN STOCKS – MARCH 1, 2023
COLORADO
Colorado corn stocks in all positions on March 1, 2023, were 50.31 million bushels, down 14 percent from March 1, 2022, according to the March 1 Agricultural Survey and March Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This represents the lowest March 1 all corn stocks total since 2004. Corn stored on farms amounted to 31.00 million bushels, up 3 percent from a year ago. Corn stored off farms amounted to 19.31 million bushels, down 32 percent from a year ago, and represented the lowest March 1 off-farm corn stocks total since 1997. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 2.64 million bushels on March 1, 2023, down 31 percent from last year.
All wheat stocks in all positions in Colorado on March 1, 2023, were 20.09 million bushels, down 19 percent from March 1, 2022. This represents the lowest March 1 all wheat stocks total since 2007. All wheat stored on farms amounted to 3.50 million bushels, down 22 percent from a year ago, and represents the lowest on farm all wheat stocks total since 1966. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 16.59 million bushels, down 18 percent from a year ago, and represents the lowest off farm all wheat stocks total since 2007. Off-farm oat stocks totaled 28,000 bushels on March 1, 2023. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 3.77 million bushels, down 32 percent from last year. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
