Donald Lee Graves – December 22, 1946 – March 21, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 21, 2023 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Donald Lee Graves will be held at 11:30AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Fort Lyon, Colorado with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Military honors will be under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion posts.
Donald was born on December 22, 1946 to Lee William and Clara Marie (McCracken) Graves and passed away on March 21, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his mother Clara Sheesley and step-father Roy Sheesley, father Lee William Graves and step-mothers Betty Graves and Mable Graves, sister-in-law Louise Graves and brother-in-law Mike Borzillo.
Donald is survived by his wife Carolyn Graves of the family home in Lamar, children Lisa Graves of Lamar, CO, Cynthia (Bill Steward) Mauler of Wiley, CO, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Graves of Lamar, CO and Bryan (Megan) Graves also of Lamar, CO and grandchildren Cody Graves, Adam Mauler, Ben Mauler, Remington Graves, Case Graves, Krystal Spruill, David Proctor, Aaron Chandler, Kyle Pritchett and Emily Pritchett. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and one on the way and siblings Ron (Mary) Graves of Greeley, CO, Bill (Linda) Graves of Littleton, CO, Rod Graves of Lamar, CO, Evie Borzillo of Kiowa, CO and Lyn Sheesley of Byers, CO as well numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prowers County Veteran’s Transportation in care of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge # 1319 and/or the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: