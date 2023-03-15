David C. Baughman – May 16, 1947 – March 13, 2023
Per David’s request cremation will take place and there will be no services.
David was born on May 16, 1947 at Washington to Charles and Mildred Baughman and passed away on March 13, 2023 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Renée Baughman and grandsons Christopher Baughman and Alexander Dankoski.
David is survived by his children Yvonne Baughman of Lamar, CO, Gina Ramsperger of Phoenix, AZ and Bryan Baughman of Oregon, siblings Steve Baughman, Jonnée Dormier and Ben Baughman as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
