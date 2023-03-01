CPW Seeks Reps to Serve on Colorado Outdoor Partnership
Russ Baldwin | Mar 01, 2023 | Comments 0
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting membership applications to fill two sportsperson representative positions on the Colorado Outdoor Partnership (CO-OP). Interested individuals are invited to fill out an online membership application no later than Monday, March 13, 2023.
The CO-OP is a collaborative of leaders that share the state-level vision that in 2050, Colorado’s people and economy thrive because of our healthy lands, water, wildlife, and working farms and ranches, accompanied by improved, inclusive outdoor recreation, hunting, and angling opportunities for all.
CPW is seeking members that represent a hunting and/or angling organization or constituency. This individual will join other organizations involved in the CO-OP that represent the following sectors: agriculture, conservation, stewardship and environmental education, outdoor recreation, hunters and anglers; federal, tribal, and local government and at-large members.
The CO-OP adopts the Colorado Outdoor Principles and acknowledges that outdoor recreation and conservation should reflect, respect, and value the demographic and cultural diversity of our state. The role of this group is to advise CPW and the Department of Natural Resources in developing and advancing strategies to achieve the CO-OP’s vision. The CO-OP serves as the statewide advisory body for the Colorado Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative established in 2020 by Governor’s Executive Order B 2020 008.
The sportsperson appointment is for a four-year term. CO-OP members are expected to participate in quarterly meetings, support other CO-OP work as needed, and represent the perspective of their sector’s broader community, in addition to that of the organization for which they work.
How to Apply:
Interested individuals must fill out an online membership application no later than Monday, March 13, 2023. If you would like to submit additional materials, such as letters of support, please email your supplemental information to Jody Kennedy, Regional Partnership Program Manager. CPW staff will reach out to you directly with final selection decisions.
For more information about this process, please contact Jody Kennedy at (970) 281-7330 or jody.kennedy@state.co.us. For more information on the CO-OP, visit copartnership.org.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Environment • Featured • Recreation
