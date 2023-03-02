Congress Funding Support to Identify UAPs
Bennet and Hickenlooper Join Bipartisan Push for Full Funding ff Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Office
To Address Airborne National Security Risks
Denver — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) joined U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in a bipartisan push for full funding of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) office, formally known as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).
The AARO was created in the Fiscal Year 2022 defense budget bill to focus the Department of Defense (DoD) on resolving UAP sightings, improving data sharing between DoD and the Intelligence Community on UAP sightings, addressing national security concerns, and reporting health effects people may experience in relation to UAP events. AARO has access to DoD and Intelligence Community UAP data and is required to provide Congress with briefings and reports on UAPs. Fiscal Year 2023 funding falls short of what AARO needs to fulfill its mission and maintain American air supremacy.
“AARO provides the opportunity to integrate and resolve threats and hazards to the U.S., while also offering increased transparency to the American people and reducing the stigma around this issue of high public interest,” wrote the senators. “AARO’s success will depend on robust funding for its activities and cooperation between the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. As such, we respectfully request your assistance in securing the necessary funding and organizational support for AARO’s success and longevity.”
In addition to Bennet, Hickenlooper, Gillibrand and Rubio, the letter is signed by U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).
