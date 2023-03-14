City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, January 2023

Mar 14, 2023

 

 

Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar was 11.53% for January sales, collected this past February.  The revenue gain was $34,891.79 with a loss of $8,222.42 for a 33.83% downturn in Use Tax collections.  Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.24% for a gain of $27,135.57 with 2023 total collections at $356,487.49.

Year to date collections were up 5.54% for a gain over last year at this same time of $44,810.20.  Use Tax collections were down 18.67% for a loss of $13,110.47 against 2022 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 3.51% for an increase over last year of $31,379.39.

The various retail sales tax categories showed an increase in Building Materials and a drop in All Business/Electricity and Grocery Stores:

 

2021

 2022

2023

Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair

 22,891 29,182 33,791
Building Materials 23,867 22,551

32,861

Apparel – Department Stores

 232,226 229,142 253,094
C Stores and Gas Sales 35,977 38,441

34,176

All Business – Electricity

 121,145 68,291 53,844
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 4,959 8,433

7,424

Grocery Stores

 49,981 69,371 51,203
Hotels – Motels 19,596 21,291

19,539

Liquor Sales

 19,483 21,454 23,801
Manufacturing 7,359 4,970

4,486

Other Retail – All Other

 265,392 292,715 292,686
Restaurants 61,145 72,735

75,261

