City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report, January 2023
Sales tax revenue for the City of Lamar was 11.53% for January sales, collected this past February. The revenue gain was $34,891.79 with a loss of $8,222.42 for a 33.83% downturn in Use Tax collections. Total sales and Use Tax collections were up 8.24% for a gain of $27,135.57 with 2023 total collections at $356,487.49.
Year to date collections were up 5.54% for a gain over last year at this same time of $44,810.20. Use Tax collections were down 18.67% for a loss of $13,110.47 against 2022 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 3.51% for an increase over last year of $31,379.39.
The various retail sales tax categories showed an increase in Building Materials and a drop in All Business/Electricity and Grocery Stores:
|
2021
|2022
|
2023
|
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|22,891
|29,182
|33,791
|Building Materials
|23,867
|22,551
|
32,861
|
Apparel – Department Stores
|232,226
|229,142
|253,094
|C Stores and Gas Sales
|35,977
|38,441
|
34,176
|
All Business – Electricity
|121,145
|68,291
|53,844
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|4,959
|8,433
|
7,424
|
Grocery Stores
|49,981
|69,371
|51,203
|Hotels – Motels
|19,596
|21,291
|
19,539
|
Liquor Sales
|19,483
|21,454
|23,801
|Manufacturing
|7,359
|4,970
|
4,486
|
Other Retail – All Other
|265,392
|292,715
|292,686
|Restaurants
|61,145
|72,735
|
75,261
