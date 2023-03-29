Chamber Chatter March 2023
Russ Baldwin | Mar 29, 2023 | Comments 0
Just a short update to let you know what the Chamber is working on. We have started working on Lamar Days. Did you know it’s Lamar’s 137th birthday? So, mark your calendars for May 19th & May 20th!
May 19th~Hamburger/Hot Dog luncheon~11:00am-2:00pm
No Booze Cruise Poker Run~6:00pm If you need more information, please contact Ron Cook @ 719-688-2681
May 20th~Parade~10:00am
Vendors~9:00am @ Willow Creek Park. Spots are still available if you want to be a vendor…contact Val @ 719-336-4379
Lamar Days Rod Run Car Show~8:00am If you need more information contact Ron Cook @ 719-688-2681
Next big event will be the GLOW GOLF TOURNAMENT in July. I will post more information in the next few months.
Be the reason why someone believes in the goodness of people.
