Chamber Chatter March 2023

Just a short update to let you know what the Chamber is working on.  We have started working on Lamar Days. Did you know it’s Lamar’s 137th birthday? So, mark your calendars for May 19th & May 20th!

Friday Chamber BBQ

May 19th~Hamburger/Hot Dog luncheon~11:00am-2:00pm

No Booze Cruise Poker Run~6:00pm If you need more information, please contact Ron Cook @ 719-688-2681

Plenty of Street Rods on Display

May 20th~Parade~10:00am

Vendors~9:00am @ Willow Creek Park. Spots are still available if you want to be a vendor…contact Val @ 719-336-4379

Lamar Days Rod Run Car Show~8:00am If you need more information contact Ron Cook @ 719-688-2681

Next big event will be the GLOW GOLF TOURNAMENT in July. I will post more information in the next few months.

Be the reason why someone believes in the goodness of people.

