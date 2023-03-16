Beverly Loraine Hazel – July 27, 1946 – March 11, 2023
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Beverly L. Hazel will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Beverly’s wishes were to be cremated and return to the family for burial with her husband, George.
Beverly Loraine Hazel, 76, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. She was born on July 27, 1946 in Lamar to Sam and Inez (Harp) Perkins. Beverly married George Hazel on August 8, 1964.
Beverly enjoyed sewing, making baby blankets, attending church and spending time with God, making Marco-Polo videos and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, George (Marina) Hazel of Seattle, Washington, Robert Hazel of Denver, Colorado, Richard (Tammy) Hazel of Calico Rock, Arkansas and Bill (Brandie) Hazel of Green Cove Springs, Florida; siblings, Lucille Dawson of Grenada, Colorado, Keith Perkins of Pueblo West, Colorado, Patty (Mark) Rees of Lamar, Colorado, Sandra (John) Howard of Canon City, Colorado and Jackie Mulberry of Pueblo, Colorado; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Hazel; and sisters, Elsie Lee Howland and Peggy Marriott.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of Peacock Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
