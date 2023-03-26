Doris Reyher – December 19, 1933 – March 23, 2023
A Celebration of Life for longtime Lamar resident, Doris Reyher will be held at 10:00AM Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church in Lamar. Interment will follow at Wiley Cemetery.
Doris was born on December 19, 1933 at Fowler, Colorado to Frank and Edith (Sphoon) Sorensen and passed away at her home with her family by her side on March 23, 2023 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her daughter Kay Bumann of Lamar and her grandchildren Lisa (Virgil) Houle, Jaymie Lees, Jace Bumann, Justin Mullins, Bradley (Tiffany) Mullins, Travis (Leta) Mullins, Brandie Miller, Cody (Rachel) Steward and Samantha (Ethan) Adams. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild with twins in the hopper as well as numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband Norman E. Reyher; son Mike Mullins and her daughters Pat May and Tracie Steward
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
