Vincent Scott Yoder – March 12, 1959 – February 19, 2023
A memorial celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Vincent “Scott” Yoder will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Lamar First Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Stines of the Living Covenant Ministries officiating.
Full military honors and inurnment will follow at the Veteran’s Section at Fairmount Cemetery under the auspices of our local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Per Vincent’s request cremation will take place.
Vincent was born on March 12, 1959 at Lamar, Colorado to Wallace H. and Mollie Margarite (Sharp) Yoder and passed away on February 19, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 63.
He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Crystal Shandee Yoder and his father-in-law Robert “Bob” Gatchell.
Vincent is survived by his wife Sheryl Yoder of the family home in Lamar, children Kristen Yoder and Ryan (Kaitlin) Yoder both of Lamar, CO and Felicia (Anthony) Kinslow of Pueblo and grandchildren Michael Yoder, Aiden Kinslow and Kinsley Kinslow. He is also survived by his sister Lisa (John) McManess of Wichita, Kansas, mother-in-law Dixie Gatchell of Lamar and his nieces Shandee, Shania and Siera. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
