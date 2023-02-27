Ray Kent Carlile – May 20, 1957 – February 23, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Feb 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Ray Kent Carlile, “Ray Cool Cat Carlile” was born in Wichita, Kansas May 20, 1957 to Margaret and Earl Carlile and passed away at his home in Canon City on February 23, 2023. He was raised in Thornton, CO and moved to Liberal, Kansas where he married and had two girls, Chelsey and Amber. The family moved to Bristol, CO in 1989 where he raised his two girls until 2004 when he moved to Del Norte, CO. He resided in Del Norte for 18 years until his recent move to Canon City.
Ray had a love for the mountains and took his girls on numerous camping trips growing up. He was known for his tall tales, always going out of his way to talk to others, and you could usually find him tinkering with something in his garage especially his Harley.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents Earl (Bill) and Margaret Carlile and his brother Jay.
He is survived by his daughter Chelsey McElrath (Colin) of Monument, CO; Amber Adams (Shawn) of Holly, CO; and grandsons Casen, Camden, Colter, Luke, and Tucker. Siblings Christie Martinez (Robert), Lynn Armijo (Don (Red), Jody Gallegos (Dale), Bill Carlile and Corey Carlile. He is also loved and remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Per Ray’s request cremation will take place. A graveside service is planned for March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunnyslope cemetery in Bristol, CO.
Filed Under: Obituary
