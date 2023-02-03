Prowers County Democrats: Reorganization Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Feb 03, 2023 | Comments 0
Per Colorado law, on odd-numbered years like 2023, all levels of the Democratic and Republican parties undergo reorganization, holding elections for all offices within the groups.
The Prowers County Democrats will hold this meeting on February 11, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at the Lamar High School, 1900 Thunder Drive, in Lamar.
All are welcome to attend, but only registered Prowers County Democratic voters can take part in the election of officers. For more information, please call Susan at 719-688-6365.
