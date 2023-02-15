On-Going Projects by CDOT in Southeast Colorado Region
Executive Summary for 2022:
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s work in 2022 was marked by continued strong progress on its capital construction program, completing a total of 107 projects in 2022 and paving 538 miles of rural roads. Separately, the department awarded 129 projects valued at approximately $920 million, a 32.5% increase from last year’s $694.2 million. The department completed 23 projects from its 10-Year Plan in 2022 and advertised 16 projects from the plan for bid. Going into the fifth year of CDOT’s current 10-Year Plan, 100% of the projects in the first four years of the plan are complete or under construction, and over half of the full 10-Year Plan is now complete or in progress.
In 2022, CDOT spent a record $840 million in construction contractor payments and advertised a record 129 projects with an awarded value of $920 million. With the infusion of income from the 2021 Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Colorado Senate Bill 260, it is projected that all three of these records will be broken in 2023.
Region 2
US 287 Passing Lanes:
CDOT began work to add four passing lanes on US 287 between Kit Carson and Lamar in early February of this year and is expected to be completed in February 2023.Two northbound passing lanes will be added north of Lamar and north of Love’s Travel Stop in Eads. Two southbound passing lanes will be added between near the Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Eads and south of Kit Carson. This project will significantly improve safety on the corridor by providing much needed passing lanes on this heavily traveled freight corridor. The project will include embankment work, removal of existing concrete and asphalt pavements, aggregate base course, concrete paving, traffic control, fencing, signing, striping and native seeding. This work will greatly improve safety for motorists on a two-lane stretch of US 287 between Kit Carson and Lamar by providing space and opportunities for vehicles to safely pass slower-moving traffic.
US 287 and US 50 Resurfacing Downtown Lamar Phase 3:
In early March of 2021, CDOT began work to improve a portion of US 287 through Lamar. The project will include concrete pavement overlay, relocating roadway lighting, removing and replacing raised medians, storm sewer improvements, new signing and lighting and ADA curb ramp improvements. US 287 is heavily used by motorists as well as freight drivers delivering the area’s agricultural products. The route, which is part of a multi-state freight network to distribute goods throughout the nation, has not been repaved since 2004. This project will improve safety by replacing crumbling roadway and raised medians, improving lighting, replacing aging signage, improving ADA curb ramps and widening shoulders in some areas.
Revitalizing Main Streets: 2022 Funding Projects
Eads- Main Street Safety- $ 88,295
Lamar-Live Healthy- $100,000
Lamar- Revitalizing Main Street- $66,000
Springfield-Pedestrian Streetscape- $49,700
