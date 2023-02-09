Monte Dean Schwartz – January 14, 1956 – December 23, 2022
A celebration of life for former Lamar resident, Monte Dean Schwartz will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Lamar Senior Center at 407 East Olive St. in Lamar. This celebration will be to honor and share memories of Monte, all family and friends are welcome.
Monte was born on January 14, 1956 to Jeraldine (Dean) and Patsy Schwartz in Lamar, Colorado. He passed away on December 23, 2022 in Queen Creek, AZ at the age of 66. Monte was preceded in death by his father Dean, niece Janea Aguilera, nephew Nathan Dickson, as well as numerous uncles, cousins, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Monte is survived by his children Tori (Jay) Thorp of Parker, CO; Kimber (Mario) Correa of Missouri City, TX; Brandon (Colleen) Schwartz and Chelsi Schwartz (Tory) both of Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Blake (Alisha), Jace, Emma, Joey, Brady, Asher, Maria, Sophie, and Vella and great-grandchildren Thea and Grayson (Blake and Alisha). Also surviving is his mother Patsy Schwartz of Lamar, CO, brothers Mark, Mick (Carleta) of Lamar, CO and Miles (Sherri) of Queen Creek, AZ and sister Melony Schwartz (Mark Fleshman) of Lamar, CO as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins from the Schwartz and McCorkle families, step-children, as well as many friends.
The celebration of life will be a potluck dinner for family and friends to share a meal and many memories, while honoring Monte. There will be no funeral service, as Monte is being cremated, so please mark the date and bring your favorite dish. We look forward to seeing you.
For online condolences please visit www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
