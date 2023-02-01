James L. Hamilton – July 19, 1926 – January 31, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, James L. Hamilton, affectionately known to his family and friends as Jim, will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery with Military Honors provided by our Local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts as well as burial rites under the auspices of the Lamar Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge # 1319.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jim was born on July 19, 1926 at Eureka, Kansas to Charles and Phyllis (Bates) Hamilton and passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home in Lamar at the age of 96.
Jim spent most of his childhood on a farm near Toronto, KS and attended school at Quincy, KS. During his senior year in school he persuaded his parents to let him quit school and join the Marine Corps. They finally gave in and he enlisted and went to San Diego for boot training and then overseas.
He was in the engagements at Siapian, Tinian and Iwo Jima. After returning to the states he finished high school in San Diego. Upon his discharge he returned to Toronto, KS where he met and married Darlene Kester in September 1946 and they moved to Denver. Jim attended Denver University for two years and he quit when he was accepted by the Colorado Courtesy Patrol in May of 1949. Jim and Darlene were sent to Limon, Colorado where he worked at the Port of Entry.
Later they were transferred to Grand Junction, Colorado where their son Stephen was born. Jim was recalled into the Marine Corps during the Korean War and upon discharge he and Darlene came to Lamar in 1952 where they finished their time with the State Patrol. He retired in March of 1981.
Jim later went to work for the late Sheriff George Martin as a deputy and part time civil defense director for Prowers County. When Sheriff Martin retired Jim ran for and was elected Sheriff for three terms. He decided it was time to quit even though he enjoyed his work. Since his retirement, Jim has enjoyed working in his yard, with his flowers and learning music, teaching himself how to play the guitar.
He is preceded in death by his wife Darlene Hamilton, his parents Charles and Phyllis Hamilton, daughter-in-law Jean Scriven, special friend Beverly Augustine and his brother William Hamilton.
Jim is survived by his son Steve Hamilton of Hasty, CO, granddaughter Pamela Jean Scriven of Denver, CO, great-grandchildren Raydan Bencomo, Javon Bencomo, Kamiah Bencomo and GianCarlo Bencomo and his beloved pet Chile.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
