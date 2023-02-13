Eloy Orozco – November 18, 1975 – February 11, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Feb 13, 2023 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Eloy Orozco will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Eloy will be held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Eloy was born on November 18, 1975 at Lamar, Colorado to Ramon and Ramona (Kimble) Orozco and passed away on February 11, 2023 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 47.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Orozco, maternal grandparents James A. and Martha Kimble and paternal grandparents Eloy and Belen Orozco.
Eloy is survived by his children Malea Orozco of Windsor, CO and Brandon Orozco of Lamar, CO, his parents, Ray and Ramona Orozco of Lamar, CO, sister Alice Orozco of Lamar, CO, nephew Jonathan Orozco of Lamar, CO, significant other Ryann Wollert and her daughter Tatum Milenski of the family home in Lamar as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Eloy Orozco Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
