Darlene M. Wilson – November 29, 1938 – February 8, 2023
A private family memorial for Lamar resident Darlene M. Wilson will be held at a later date. Per Darlene’s request cremation will take place.
Darlene was born on November 29, 1938 at Lanesboro, Minnesota to Ingvald Melvin Hagen and Blanche Marie Doud and passed away on February 8, 2023 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband Al Wilson, son Robert Brown and her parents.
Darlene is survived by her children Cheryl (Bryan) Beaudreau of Eagle River, WI, Sue (Sam) Borsellino, Dorleen (John) Pickett all of Cable, WI, Jan Olsen of Tomahawk, WI, Dale (Debbie) Brown of Auburn, KS, Dennis (Lynn) Brown of St. Paul, MN, Debbie (Tim) Dillon of Lamar, Darrell (Jody) Wilson of Thornton, CO and Brenda Wilson of La Salle, CO; twenty-eight grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
