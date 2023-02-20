Colorado State Patrol Accepting Applications For 2023 Trooper Cadet Classes
COLORADO – The Colorado State Patrol is pleased to share that it is accepting applications now until Monday, March 6 for its 2023 Trooper Cadet Classes. This application period will serve as the comprehensive application pool for the three upcoming academy classes hosted by the agency in 2023.
In addition, the agency has received approval to accept out-of-state applications for this application period, a rare opportunity to recruit top applicants from across the nation. The Colorado State Patrol will compile an applicant pool of high-quality individuals who want to begin or continue their law enforcement career with the leading law enforcement agency in Colorado.
Colorado State Troopers are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment for those in Colorado by upholding the agency’s longstanding core values of honor, duty and respect. With troop offices and specialty units located across the diverse geography of the state, applicants will have the opportunity to learn and grow in a variety of disciplines.
“We are pleased to invite individuals not just from Colorado but from across the US to join the Colorado State Patrol team and to save lives as Colorado State Troopers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We are looking forward to growing our agency with the best and brightest people who want to make a positive impact every day for their community.”
Individuals who are interested in learning more about the application process should visit
https://csp.colorado.gov/employment/colorado-state-trooper-career-path.
