Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, January 2023
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2023 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Several snow events during January brought above average precipitation across the State and provided relief to drought conditions, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
According to the U.S Drought Monitor, 43 percent of the State is showing no signs of drought, up from 40 percent at the beginning of the month. A majority of the eastern portion of the State received more than 200 percent of normal precipitation throughout January, helping improve drought conditions.
In northeastern and east central counties, stored feed supplies are very short and continue to decline rapidly due to poor weather conditions increasing the need for supplemental feed. County reports noted snow cover is still significant and has been consistent since December. Concerns remained for fall-seeded crops as many think the precipitation came too late. Southwestern counties received varying amounts of rain and snow in January.
Reporters noted the cold temperatures have allowed the snow to melt slowly and the moisture seems to be infiltrating the soil well. Some locales reported snow and deep mud remained due to precipitation. Snowpack in the area continued to improve during January and is currently 142 percent of median snowfall. The San Luis Valley received above average moisture during January and most of the area is drought free according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
According to county reports, livestock remained in good condition. Statewide, winter wheat condition declined, with 38 percent of the crop rated good to excellent, compared to 50 percent good to excellent from the previous report, and 20 percent good to excellent last year. As of January 30, 2023, snowpack in Colorado was 133 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
