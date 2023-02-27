Cobblestone Opening March 7th
Russ Baldwin | Feb 27, 2023 | Comments 0
The Cobblestone Hotel at 1215 North Main Street will be open for business on Tuesday, March 7th with a future date for a grand opening still pending, according to General Manager, Tony Gratta.
The 54 room, three-story hotel has been under construction since October, 2021 and will employ 22 mostly full-time employees, most of whom have been hired. The original plans for the Cobblestone Hotel property, when completed, called for a mix of King bed suites, double Queen bed suites, and eight 2-room extended stay suites. All rooms will have a microwave, mini-frig., 40″-42″ flat screen TV, and have free WIFI throughout the hotel. This hotel will also feature a guest business center, an exercise room, indoor pool and a guest breakfast area as well as a limited menu lounge.
Gratta explained that the hotel’s liquor license is still pending and a public hearing will be held by the Lamar City Council on March 13th. There will not be a full-service menu in the bar, but some hot menu items will be available in compliance with the liquor license requirements.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Hot Topics
About the Author: