Allan Isaac Presser – January 19, 1945 – February 17, 2023
Allan Isaac Presser was born on January 19, 1945 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Norbert and Goldie (Perlman) Presser. He passed away on February 17, 2023 in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 78.
Allan grew up in New Orleans and California. He attended UCLA in Los Angeles for Electrical Engineering, Long Beach State for Industrial Arts, and University of the Pacific in Stockton for his Pharmacy degree. Allan worked most of his life as a pharmacist in the Los Angeles area before moving to Las Animas, Colorado to work at Fort Lyon VA Hospital.
Allan had a passion for automobiles, motorcycles, photography, and aviation. In his early days of aviation, he loved to fly his Piper J-3 Cub before building and flying his own ultralight aircraft. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others especially with family and his closest friends.
Allan is survived by his children, Brent and Raina Presser of California and Manley Presser of Las Animas, Colorado; brother, Bernie Presser of California; cousin, Andrea Friedman of California; aunt and uncle, Joann and David Perlman of California; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melanie Presser.
Per Allan’s request, cremation has taken place and arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel/Valley Funeral & Cremation. To leave online condolences, please visit horberfuneralchapel.com.
