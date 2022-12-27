Year in Review – JULY
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Here are some new events highlighting events which had an impact on residents of Prowers County
Ribbon Cutting Held for MRI Unit at PMC
“After several years of planning, we’re celebrating the official grand opening of Prowers Medical Center’s MRI unit with our ribbon cutting,” said PMC, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bryant during the ceremony Wednesday morning, July 27th at the hospital.
“This new suite will provide a more comfortable experience for our patients, faster testing times and it will offer our staff a greater degree of safety and security, she added as George Pendleton cut the ribbon outside the new MRI suite. Pendleton, Bryant explained, had won the opportunity to be the official ribbon cutting individual during the PMC Foundation’s fund-raising gala back in 2019.
The $3.6 million MRI unit, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, replaces the old one that had been in operation for 15 years from a narrow trailer adjacent to the PMC facility. Patients had to endure all types of weather as they entered and exited the trailer for their MRI exam. Bryant explained, “This addition puts us in direct comparison to some of the larger facilities, if not even better than those on the Front Range. This is another example of the PMC board and staff working to be able to provide greater medical facilities close to home, eliminating the need for lengthy travel for treatment.”
County Adopts Rubbish and Junk Regulations
The Prowers County Commissioners and Planning Commission have been working for some time to create an ordinance regulating rubbish and junk accumulations throughout the county. The commissioners approved the final draft on July 5th. The regulations were established to compel the removal of rubbish or junk within the unincorporated areas of Prowers County, specifically to help eliminate the accumulation of rubbish and preserve the public health and safety of county residents. The Ordinance, No. 2022-1 applies to the owner of a property on which a violation occurs, even if committed by a tenant or other occupant.
A problem with junked vehicles abandoned on private lands and sometimes just left on public lands began several years ago and the county, concerned that the practice could spread, continued a discussion with the Planning Commission to address the issue.
A junked vehicle is defined in the ordinance as any motor vehicle which because of a legal or mechanical condition or defect cannot be operated on a public street or highway.
Rubbish is defined as worn out or discarded articles or materials such as bottles, glass, cans, scrap metal, used/worn vehicle parts, rubber, disposable packages or containers, paper, cardboard, furniture, carpet, construction debris, appliances disposed of on the ground and not stored in a completely enclosed building or screened.
LCC Remodeling Former Main Street Motel into Student Housing
New student housing is on the horizon for Lamar Community College (LCC) students, thanks to the LCC Foundation, several community partners and many generous donors.
The former DJ Main Street View Inn & Suites, also known as the El Mar, is being renovated and updated and turned into student housing and, once complete, will house more than 75 students. in the complex, plus college staff in the apartment.
In total, this will expand LCC’s overall student housing from 228 beds to 310 when fully completed.
The LCC Foundation was also instrumental in the previous housing expansion, when it raised funds to build the 32-bed Prowers House residence hall unit back in 2016.
CPW Orders Emergency Fish Salvage at Queens Reservoir as Drought Intensifies
LAMAR, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Monday ordered an emergency public fish salvage at Queens Reservoir about 15 miles north of Lamar in Kiowa County due to declining water levels related to intensifying drought conditions.
Queens is a warm water irrigation storage reservoir as part of the Great Plains Reservoir system that includes the Neenoshe, Neegrande, Neesopah and Neeskah reservoirs. Water for the reservoirs comes via a series of canals from the Arkansas River.
Queens, which had been dry from 2005-15, had refilled and CPW had re-established fishery with crappie, catfish, bass, saugeye, walleye and wiper, creating a popular angling opportunity.
But a series of drought years led to increased demands for irrigation water causing Queens to fluctuate. Now, it appears the reservoir may run dry again due to ongoing drought.
