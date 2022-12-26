William R. Lewis – May 24, 1933 – December 21, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 26, 2022 | Comments 0
William “Bill” Lewis passed away on December 21, 2022, in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 89. Per his request, cremation has taken place. A come and go Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 30, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be at Navajo Cemetery in Oklahoma at a later date. Bill was born on May 24, 1933, in Newton, KS, to Eugene and Mary (Palmer) Lewis.
Bill was one of 5 boys, Kenny, Bob, Cliff, and Jim. His dad worked for Santa Fe Railroad which moved the family to La Junta, Colorado, when Bill was in grade school. Bill had a paper route as a kid and also worked at the bowling alley setting up pins. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and when he was older was a member of the Koshares. Bill was an Air Force veteran and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, Sue, in Altus, Oklahoma, after his service. They were united in marriage in 1957 and had 3 children. He and his brother, Bob, owned Lewis Conoco in La Junta and later was a business owner in Las Animas. He retired from CDOT after 30 years. Bill and Sue were members of the Las Animas golf course. Bill loved to go and have coffee at Pat’s Café, Java Jackie’s and the 1st National Bank. He loved to spend time with his grand kids.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; parents, Eugene and Mary Lewis; brothers, Kenny, Bob and Cliff. He is survived by his brother, Jim Lewis; children, Suzette (Steve) Eck, Gina (Terry) Lewis, Ray (Debbie) Lewis; grandchildren, Chris (Amber) Weir, Dax Moser, Eric (Audrey) Trujillo, and Ryan Trujillo; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas Golf Course in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at BCHCC for taking care of Bill. Thank you also to the Neuro ICU staff at Parkview Hospital for the great care he received while there.
