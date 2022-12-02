Toys for Tots Underway for 2022
Russ Baldwin | Dec 02, 2022 | Comments 0
A huge shout out to our community for once again pulling together in a time of need and making sure each child will receive gifts on such a special holiday. We couldn’t do it without the help of each and every one of you and especially to our volunteers that spend countless hours behind the scenes at the workshop. We have many citizens, groups, employers, that have helped continuously throughout the years and it doesn’t go unnoticed. You all are a huge part of why Toys for Tots is still going and will continue to each year.
As most of you have heard, we will be doing this year totally different than previous. Starting TODAY Friday December 2nd, we will be bringing children in to do their own shopping. We have made calls to each family who have signed up to set a time and let them know what is needed to get their gifts.
The second date available for pick up will be Saturday, December 10th, so please keep in mind we will be accepting donations all year round but would love to see some come in between those dates to ensure we will be able to cover each kid in need. We are excited to announce Santa will be on site also!
Please keep in mind that we are doing this to hopefully make each kids Christmas brighter by getting able to pick out something they will enjoy and not set aside. Without the support of a caring community like ours, we wouldn’t be able to continue to Toys for Tots so again, thank you all!
Darlene Lopez
